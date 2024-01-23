Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has said she tried to end her life after she learnt about husband Ozzy Osbourne’s affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

The 71-year-old TV personality and Ozzy, 75, briefly split after more than 33 years of marriage when Sharon learnt about his infidelity in 2016.

Sharon admitted that, while she was “so used” to the Black Sabbath rocker’s groupies, his four-year affair was a “whole different thing” that she struggled to come to terms with.

Speaking to journalist Jane Moore, the former American’s Got Talent said she “took an overdose” when she found out about Ozzy’s illicit relationship with Pugh and “locked myself in the bedroom”.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon told Moore, during a recent on-stage interview in London. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.

“I just thought “My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves”. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne admitted she struggled to cope with her husband’s infidelity (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Sharon is currently on tour in London and Birmingham with her new show Cut the Crap, during which she candidly discusses her life in the spotlight and her 42-year marriage to Ozzy.

The couple married in 1982 and have three children – Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38 – together.

Ozzy has previously said he regrets cheating on Sharon and that he’s “not proud” of having an affair, calling their period of estrangement a “reality” check.

The Grammy-winner told British GQ: “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Ozzy said he got a ‘reality check’ after Sharon called for a time-out on their relationship (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sharon publicly forgave Ozzy for cheating on her during an appearace on US show The Talk in 2016, describing him as a “romantic fool”.

“I forgive,” she said. “It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him.

“He feels that he owes everyone here an apology, because he’s put us all through it. He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct.”

During a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Sharon said Ozzy had cheated on her with multiple women during their relationship, including “some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook”.

“He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you,” she added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.