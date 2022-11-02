Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sharon Stone has urged women to always “get a second opinion” when it comes to their health after revealing that she has to undergo a procedure to remove a “large fibroid tumour” that was initially misdiagnosed.

The Basic Instinct star, 64, recounted the experience on social media on Tuesday, where she revealed that she “just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure”.

According to Stone, she sought a second opinion from medical professionals after her pain worsened, at which point she said she learned she has a “large fibroid tumour that must come out”. While she reflected on the experience, Stone urged her followers to trust their instincts and seek second opinions when it comes to their health.

“[With] worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumour that must come out,” she wrote. “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life.”

In the post, the actor then revealed that she faces a four to six week recovery after the procedure to remove the tumour, before sharing her appreciation for the “care”. “Thx for your care. It’s all good,” she wrote.

A fibroid tumour, or uterine fibroid, is a noncancerous growth that appears on the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that fibroids can range in size and may not present symptoms. In women who do experience symptoms, these most commonly include heavy menstrual bleeding, periods that last more than a week, pelvic pressure or pain, constipation, frequent urination and difficulty emptying the bladder.

While uterine fibroids usually aren’t dangerous, the Mayo Clinic states that it is possible they could cause infertility or pregnancy loss, and increase the risk of pregnancy complications.

This is not the first time that Stone has spoken candidly about her health, as the 64 year old revealed last year that doctors had to remove benign tumours from her body that were “gigantic, bigger than my breasts alone” in 2001.

Speaking to The Times, the actor said that she was shocked to learn that her breasts had been enlarged by a “full cup size” after the procedure -- a change she said was made without her consent.

Stone has also spoken previously about the importance of women’s health while opening up about the nine miscarriages she suffered before adopting her sons.

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

In response to Stone’s latest health update, fans have shared well-wishes for her recovery while praising her for sharing the reminder.

“I’m so sorry to hear that you are ill. Best wishes for surgery and a speedy recovery. Thanks for always sharing your experiences with us and for looking out for us!” one person responded, while another said: “I feel women are constantly being dismissed or not taken at their word. So frustrating. Thank you for sharing.”