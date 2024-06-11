Hotel chic: How to create and enjoy ‘everyday luxury’ at home

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

No longer just for vacations, if a luxurious living aesthetic is on your bucket list and looking to revamp and glow up this summer, a five-star vibe is where it’s at.

Indeed, if wanderlust takes you as far as focusing on the overall feel and functionality of your space, touches of boutique style ‘hotel chic’ will truly elevate your home.

Here, with a curated mix of furniture, lighting and accessories, experts share their top tips for day-to-day comfort crowned with lush accents, without having to stray too far, or jet off….

Bespoke bedroom

“As people continue to invest in their existing homes rather than move into new properties, the appetite for elevating spaces is ever increasing, especially within the bedroom,” highlights Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager, Sharps.

“Transforming unused box rooms into dressing areas or walk-in wardrobes is a consumer trend we don’t see slowing anytime soon, with many designs centring on an aesthetic commonly seen in premium hotels,” notes Hutcheson.

As well as being a beautiful addition to any home, she says a bespoke walk-in dressing room will also help maximise every inch of space, using clever design features to give you the most storage possible.

“For a boutique appearance, design the space using neutral tones, utilising designated shelving to display fashion favourites, plenty of mirrors and task lighting to make the space feel bigger,” suggests Hutcheson.

Moreover, for a bespoke boutique look, imbibe a sense of calm with a statement bed boasting a low padded headboard, loose linen covers in ivory and putty, strewn scatter cushions and a vase of fresh flowers.

Statement seating

There’s no doubt the hotel chic trend is having a moment, yet getting it right is just as much about comfort as it is aesthetic, says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

“Elegant and natural tones, sumptuous fabrics and a combination of clean and beautifully curved furniture all work toward creating an elevated feeling to most living spaces.

“Our homes often cry out for a more cosseting approach and curvaceous, sculptural designs are the perfect solution.” She continues. “For a hotel experience that lasts, look for tactile fabrics such as plush velvets, boucle or even faux fur to offer a real touch of luxury.”

Design elements such as curves, fluting or elegantly turned legs can also maximise comfort while making an impact visually, says Lancaster.

“And enhance the ambiance of a space while injecting individuality into the room.”

Standout lighting

“The key to creating a five-star designer look in the dining room is to invest in statement pieces that inject a refined elegance,” advises Mara Rypacek Miller, founder, Industville.

“This can be achieved most effectively through pendant lighting and quality rugs that not only serve as focal points but combined, evoke a considered and thoughtful scheme.”

Laying down a well-chosen rug will make any room feel brighter and more inviting, says Rypacek Miller. When considering rug styles, she says to opt for handcrafted designs and unique textures that will add depth and a sense of subtle luxury.

“Investing in durable, high-quality lighting fixtures ensures longevity, but also adds an element of instant sophistication to your interiors.”

“Artisanal rattan brings texture to any room and creates a bold statement, casting light in unique and interesting patterns. For high visual impact, clustering pendants will give a high-end finish with timeless appeal.”

Rypacek Miller continues: “These investments may carry a higher upfront cost, but will provide value for money in the long run, keeping your home looking and feeling luxurious for years to come.”

Handsome hallway

The hallway is often the big reveal where you can make an entrance, suggests Jo Plant, Pooky’s head of design.

“Of course, while you should keep perspective in mind, you can afford to be quite bold in this space – no one dwells here, so you can be daring with size and colour, without disrupting the space beyond.”

Think about what features you have in your hallway and use lighting to frame and draw the eye, says Plant. “Perhaps it’s an alcove, a console table or large decorative mirror – use wall lighting or lamps to accent these features and break up a long hallway.”

Rather than using strong overhead lights which tend to have a pool effect, she says to opt for wall and table lamp combinations to layer light levels.

However, this only works if you have the space for table lamp options in your hallway. “If not, wall lights are a great option as an added layer, and combined with ceiling lighting with dimmers fitted, you’d be well set-up for a balanced, layered lighting scheme,” she adds.