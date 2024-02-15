Sheridan Smith reveals ADHD diagnosis: ‘It’s made sense of a lot of things’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheridan Smith has revealed she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) earlier this year.

ADHD is a medical condition that can affect people’s behaviour and, usually, symptoms of ADHD are apparent in children early on and become clearer in school. In some cases, symptoms can appear in adulthood.

People with ADHD may also have additional problems, such as sleep and anxiety disorders.

TV and theatre star Smith, 42, opened up about her diagnosis in an interview with Vogue, and acknowledged it has helped her “make sense of a lot of things” in her life.

The Olivier Award winner said: “I never know what to say and I overthink,” adding that she finds herself constantly “overanalysing” little things, such as the “mums’ WhatsApp group” for her son’s school.

The diagnosis has also helped her understand her “brain’s background noise,” she told the outlet.

Smith has a three-year-old son, Billy with her ex fiancé Jamie Horn, 33, who she split with in 2021.

She is set to make her return to the West End stage this year for the world premiere of the musical Opening Night.

The show, based on the 1977 film of the same name, is set to begin at the Gielgud Theatre in London next month.

Smith has been cast as the character Myrtle in the production.

Sheridan Smith attending The Olivier Awards 2023 (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The synopsis for the upcoming show reads: “ "Opening Night follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a new play on Broadway. But drama ignites backstage when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everyone to deliver the performance of their lives.”

Smith last performed on stage in a production of Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre last year.

The Independent’s Jessie Thompson gave the production a five-star review, calling the actor and character “a match made in theatre heaven”.

Another star to have received an ADHD diagnosis in their adulthood is comedian Johnny Vegas, who said in 2023 it “answers a lot of questions about behavioural issues” he has had throughout his life.

Vegas said: “It’s that sense of disorganisation and doing basic tasks… everybody has an element of it, it’s how strong your filter is, I think.”

Other celebrities with ADHD include former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George, award-winning singer-songwriter Labrinth and impressionist Rory Bremner.