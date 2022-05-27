Remote Shetland island offering headteacher £61,000 salary for a school with 5 pupils

A primary school with less than 10 students on one of Scotland’s most remote islands is seeking an “enthusiastic” head teacher.

The full-time position will require the successful applicant to relocate to the island, which is just 4.9 square miles, where a rented three-bedroom house will be made available to them.

The island of Foula, which lies approximately 16 miles west of mainland Shetland, is looking to fill a vacancy at Foula Primary School.

The school currently has a total of four pupils in its primary classes, and one in nursery.

“Are you a Head Teacher or aspiring Head Teacher looking for an exciting new challenge? Do you dream of being part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life?” the job advert, posted by Shetland Islands council reads.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic headteacher to work in Foula.”

The successful candidate will have a “can-do attitude, vision, energy, good communication skills and self-discipline“, the council said.

The job promises a substantial salary of £61,374, which includes a £2,397 Distant Islands Allowance and £3,237 Remote school allowance.

The Foula island currently has a population of 28 people, who make for a “welcoming community,” the advert adds.

The school, built in 1992, has just one classroom and one nursery room, alongside an office, kitchen and community hall.

The current headteacher, Beverly McPherson, also announced the job opening on Facebook, writing that she is retiring.

One Foula resident, who grew up on the island, told The Scotsman that the school is “essential” to the community.

“It is also a great opportunity for someone to take on the headteacher role and live and work in a beautiful place unlike anywhere else,” resident Leona Gear said.

Those who are keen to learn more about the opportunity can visit the job advert here.