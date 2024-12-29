Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shohei Ohtani has revealed that his wife, former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, is pregnant.

The 30-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers star took to Instagram on Saturday (December 28) to share a sweet post about expanding his family. His picture included a snap of a pink onesie, next to a pair of white baby sneakers and an ultrasound, which had the emoji of a baby face covering it. Ohtani and his wife’s dog, Decoy, also posed for the picture.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” the MLB star wrote in the caption.

The soon-to-be newborn will be Ohtani and Tanaka’s first child. While the couple have opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Ohtani did reveal in February that they had gotten married.

“To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make,” he wrote in an announcement on Instagram. “Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

He concluded: “I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.”

Ohtani’s baby news comes two months after the Dodgers won the MLB World Series against the New York Yankees. He led the team to its eighth World Series championship and created Major League Baseball’s 50/50 club by hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases.

The pitcher, who spent his first six seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels, also won his third Most Valuable Player this year.

“This MVP, I’m just representing the Dodgers,” he said through interpreter Matt Hidaka during the MVP announcement show on the MLB Network in November. “It was a complete team effort. I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates.

Shohei Ohtani first announced in February that he and former basketball pro Mamiko Tanaka got married ( Getty Images )

Ohtani signed a then-record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. He embellished his stellar reputation even further despite not pitching all season while he rehabilitated from a second major right elbow surgery he had in September 2023.

In September, he reached the previously unheard-of 50/50 mark in a performance for the ages. Against the Miami Marlins in Florida, Ohtani went 6 for 6 with three homers, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases and 17 total bases.