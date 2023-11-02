Donald Trump, like every successful bully, has a cruel genius for names – as Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe and Nervous Nancy will attest. Jeb Bush, his rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, never recovered from “Low Energy Jeb”. Elizabeth Warren stood little chance once her claims to Native American ancestry had her dubbed “Pocahontas”.

And yet Trump initially struggled with Ron DeSantis, his least serious and therefore most serious rival to the 2024 Republican presidential candidacy. “Meatball Ron” never quite pinged. “No Charisma Trump” was presumably dismissed out of hand.

But why go low when you can go lower? Tiny D! It’s Tiny D, isn’t it. Size, in Trumpland, matters. Trump also has “Liddle Mike Pence” and “Mini Mike Bloomberg” in circulation. And if you’re unwilling to go after DeSantis for naked greed, maliciousness, subverting democratic norms, etc – and you can see why Trump might be on shaky ground here – a slight on his manhood is clearly the way to go.