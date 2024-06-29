This Morning star Sian Welby gives birth to first child

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sian Welby has given birth to her first child.

The This Morning and Capital Radio presenter, 37, announced the arrival of her daughter Ruby on social media on Saturday (29 June).

Welby welcomed her daughter with her fiancé Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett, who proposed to her last August.

Welby wrote on Instagram “our little Ruby” alongside a photo of the infant wearing a personalised cardigan embroidered with her name.

The presenter, who will be replaced as This Morning’s showbiz correspondent by Jordan North while she’s on maternity leave, also shared images of her and Beckett holding Ruby in their kitchen, with followers rushing to congratulate the presenter on becoming a mother.

“Welcome to the world little Ruby. Cannot wait to meet you,” her Capital co-host Chris Stark wrote beneath the post.

Back in February, Welby revealed her pregnancy to her Capital breakfast co-hosts Stark and Roman Kemp live on air.

“There’s some moments that you just want to share with everyone. I think I want to share something with the group right now, actually,” she said. “I’m pregnant.”

The presenter added: “I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long, but I am. It’s not a joke.”

“Oh my God. The lies, the deceit. The mocktails. The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking,” she said as she revealed the things she’d done to cover the truth.

“So at the work do, you remember when I ordered the same cocktail as you? I ran downstairs and intercepted the order and went ‘Can you make one of them a virgin mojito?’ And I changed the order.”

Stark congratulated Welby saying it was “the most exciting, amazing news” while Kemp appointed himself “godfather” saying, “I’m so happy for you and Jake as well”.

Announcing Jordan North as her This Morning cover earlier this month, Welby said: “I know the showbiz news needs to be left in good hands and somebody that deals with showbiz stories every morning and actually works alongside me most mornings when I am doing the radio.

“This is the handover of all handovers! I really think this is the perfect guy for the job, I work with him every morning and he’s fantastic. It is Jordan North everybody!”