Sibling refuses to attend brother’s wedding after he counted their calories

A sibling is vowing to skip their brother’s wedding after he attempted to calculate their caloric intake.

In a fit of doubt over this seemingly drastic step, the family member took to Reddit’s confession forum, Am I The A**hole, to ask other readers of the site if they were making the right decision by choosing to snub the couple’s big day.

“My brother (22) and his fiancée (22) are engaged to be married in less than two months,” the Reddit writer started. “We are currently on a family vacation. The problem took place just the other day when we were eating lunch.”

The Reddit poster explained how they’ve “struggled” with eating. “I either eat too little or nothing at all, and I always keep track of my calories. This got to the point where it became detrimental to my mental health and I starved myself because of it,” they explained.

Their brother and his fiancée are said to be aware of these issues. Regardless, the Redditor considers them “health-freaks” who eat a lot of protein and refrain from consuming sugar.

“For this lunch, they were sitting at the same table as me as well as my other two sisters (25 and 12). We had just gotten our food and we all began eating,” the Redditor continued, noting how they’d ordered a lobster roll, a cup of clam chowder, and French fries.

As soon as the Redditor started eating, their brother and his fiancée began counting the total calories.

“While we were eating, they began calculating the total calories of my meal,” the original poster said. “They told me it was well over the amount of calories I should be eating in a day and told me that it was bad.”

open image in gallery The Redditor, who has ‘struggled’ with eating issues, wants to snub their brother’s wedding after insensitive remarks were made ( Getty Images )

This curbed the Redditor’s appetite, prompting them to push away their food. The 25-year-old sister noticed how upset the Reddit user was and told their brother to cut it out.

“I began to cry and excused myself from the table so I could calm down in the bathroom,” the writer admitted. “When I came out of the bathroom everyone had left the table and they went on with their day, except mine was ruined.”

The Redditor’s goal on the trip was to eat three full meals a day. However, their brother and his fiancée “ruined” that. The couple has not tried to apologize or even talk to the Reddit user since the incident at the table, according to the post.

“All I want is for them to tell me they’re sorry. They refuse to do it because they believe they did nothing wrong because they were just ‘speaking the truth,’” the writer claimed.

Now, because of this behavior, the Redditor said they have no interest in attending their wedding, and fellow Reddit users agree they should bow out, too.

One reader commented: “They can eat ‘healthy’ all they want, but trying to comment on what you’re eating is absolutely insane.”

“That was cruel and mean, and I’m sorry you were treated that way. If these two cared about your feelings, none of that would have happened,” another dismayed user wrote.

“Your brother and future SIL don’t understand (or don’t care) that their words can be triggering and they did not respect that you have no need of them policing what you eat,” a third agreed.

Another commenter reasoned: “If you refused to go to their wedding because you wanted lobster and they were serving chicken, it would be about food. But this is about them being a couple of cruel AHs.“