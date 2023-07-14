Simon Cowell ‘leaves London because he no longer feels safe’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Cowell has sold his London home and is set to leave the capital out of safety concerns, according to reports.

The 63-year-old music mogul and his partner, Lauren Silverman, and son, Eric, nine, are said to have already moved out of London and started a new life in the countryside.

According to the Mail, Cowell made the move because he no longer felt safe living in London and recently sold his £45m Holland Park home.

The move comes after Cowell has encountered various incidents at his London house, including a burglary in 2015 that took place while he and his family were sleeping.

A security guard at the west London mansion was reportedly woken by an alarm in the early hours one morning but the burglar quickly fled the scene.

At the time, it was reported that the burglar stole some cash and jewellery after gaining access to Cowell’s safe.

A family friend told The Sun: “Obviously Simon and Lauren are really badly shaken by this. It is a horrible violation of their privacy. But more than anything they are incredibly relieved no one was hurt.

“As upsetting as it is, Simon can cope with losing possessions, as long as his family are safe. That is his one and only concern.”

Later, it emerged that the burglar stole more than £1m of jewellery, as well as watches and passports.

In October 2016, prosecutor Kevin Christie told the court that Cowell was in bed with Silverman in a first floor bedroom when the robber, Darren February, was in his home.

“A burglary took place at a dwelling at approximately 1.20am,” he said. “The property owner Mr Simon Cowell was asleep in the master bedroom on the first floor with his partner.

Cowell pictured ahead of appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in January 2023 (Getty Images)

“Also in the property was his son, a nanny, and a security guard was also in the house.

“In the safe was jewellery belonging to Lauren Silverman with an estimated value of over £1m. Also in the safe were two passports belonging to Mr Cowell and some watches.”

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that a plot to burgle Cowell’s home again had been foiled.

Police arrested a security expert who had allegedly planned to access the home using a lock decoding gadget.

“When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it,” Cowell said in a statement.

“It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this.”