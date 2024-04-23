Fashion designer Simon Jacquemus welcomes twins with husband Marco

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

French fashion designer Simon Jacquemus and his husband Marco Maestri have announced the birth of their twins.

On Monday 22 April, the designer took to Instagram to share a photo of their two children, one boy and one girl, with white hospital bracelets on their arms designating their names as Mia and Sun. The bracelets also included their birthdate written as Saturday 20 April.

“MIA et SUN,” the caption began. “Welcome to earth, our love. We love you so much. Our dream has come true with you. Papa Marco and Pape Simon.”

After making the announcement, many people took to the comments section to wish the Jacquemus founder and his husband the best on becoming fathers.

“Simon and Marco, so happy for you both,” one comment began. “Love to the kids. Thank you for continuing to be an inspiration. Mia and Sun are lucky as they will be surrounded by amazing parents, abundance of love and impeccable style. Dolce Vita.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “The best! Mia and Sun you have a wonderful warm loving family, you will feel the love each and every day, hour, minute, second. Love openly and freely as you are pure joy for your parents.”

The couple has been married for more than two years after a year-long engagement and living together since 2018.

Simon, known for his fashion brand Jacquemus, recently reflected in an interview with GQ about the evolution of his brand, which he started when he was only 19.

“Everyone is buying our shirt for summer, and my bucket hat,” he told the outlet, noting that it is more well-known for being a “summer” brand. “It’s fine, but I want to send a different message. Because we do have tailoring. We do have beautiful jackets. The main focus this season was saying: ‘We do have products, guys.’”

Jacquemus added that for him, it all comes down to the physical designs he’s making and not the way it sells. “People say I am a marketing genius, whatever you call it, I don’t care. I don’t like the marketing thing,” he said. “We have ideas and they meet the audience, but it’s not marketing when I’m drawing.”

He continued: “I know how to make noise, but we also have the best factories in Italy, so please watch our product. And then we are going to have fun. We’re going to do more fun campaigns and stories. But people have been buying our products for 15 years. Instagram is what makes us successful, but this season as a designer in the studio, I was more picky, to be honest. I was like, all the details matter. I was very obsessive.”