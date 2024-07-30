Support truly

Simone Biles just solidified Team USA as the first place, gold medal receivers in the gymnastics women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

At 27 years old, the competitor has garnered a reputation as “the greatest athlete of all time” and the reigning world champion with five moves named after her. She’s an inspiration to young gymnasts and the future of the sport, making an incredible comeback three years after she forfeited the Tokyo 2021 games due to an unfortunate case of “the twisties.”

Ahead of this year’s Olympics, America eagerly awaited Biles’ return, anticipating her sweeping win and offering her widespread support online. One aspiring Olympic gymnast was motivated by Team USA and Biles.

On July 2, a five-year-old gymnast was seen performing a beam routine in the middle of her living room. In the impressive video, which has now garnered more than 1.8 million views on Instagram, the young athlete performs a series of moves, landing perfectly on the stationary beam each time.

Known to her 155,000 followers as “Miss Nova Girl,” the aspiring top competitor donned a Team USA-branded leotard as if she were representing the country at the Olympics herself.

open image in gallery Simone Biles salutes the American fans as her teammates celebrate at the women’s team final ( Reuters )

“The future,” the video caption read. Over 33,335 followers flooded the comments section of the post, complimenting the five-year-old athlete on her talent and technique. And among the many kind remarks was one from Nova Girl’s idol: Simone Biles.

“The little strut,” Biles wrote next to a clapping emoji. “Get it girl!!!!”

Miss Nova Girl previously met Biles in January 2023 during a meet and greet at her gym. In heartwarming footage from their first encounter, the five year old shyly approached Biles with a copy of the gymnast’s book ready for her to sign.

“Oh my goodness, you are the cutest,” Biles exclaimed as Nova Girl walked into the room. Nova Girl’s mom, Tiffany, is then heard asking Biles if she remembers the video going around of the little girl asking whether Simone Biles farts. The Olympic medalist laughed and said: “Yes!”

“I do fart, don’t you worry,” Biles told the five year old. Her mom then replied: “Because she definitely wasn’t going to fart if you didn’t.”

Biles hugged Nova Girl, signed her book, and sent her on her way. “You guys know @missnovagirl LOVES her some @simonebiles! Well today she got to meet her!! I pep talked her before she went in but she was still so nervous and definitely starstruck lol she forgot her age,” the Instagram caption read. “But she was able to get the answer to her question that she had for Simone!”