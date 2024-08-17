Support truly

Fans roasted Simone Biles for wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket while supporting her Chicago Bears player husband at a game.

Just after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old Olympic gymnast showed up on the sidelines at Chicago’s Soldier Field to cheer on her husband of over a year, Owens.

She rocked a special jacket with multiple black and white images of Owens from his days playing for the Green Bay Packers along with wrap-around, reflective silver shades, a black Prada bucket hat, and a mesh Balenciaga purse.

However, to the anger of Bears fans, the fleece jacket she wore also had his former team’s logo emblazoned on her shoulders, leading many to call out the gymnast for wearing the wrong merch.

“She’s obviously supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and she’s one of the greatest Olympians so she gets a pass…but it’s still one of the oldest rivalries in all of football & she’s rocking #GoPackGo logos lol,” The Athletic’s Chase Daniel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears,” a deeply offended Bears fan wrote. “Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong.”

“Release her hubby now!” one angry fan commented, while another added: “It’s ridiculously unaware of your surroundings and insulting to her husband.”

“With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP,” another user added, shocked that she got away with wearing another team’s logo. “How did she get in with that?”

Biles ultimately showed up at the Chicago Bears’ exhibition game against the Cincinnati Bengals to support Owens, who was signed to the team in March as a safety in a two-year deal worth an estimated $4.5million. The franchise reportedly allowed him five days off from preseason training to watch his wife stun the world with her jaw-dropping gymnastics moves at the Olympics in Paris.

Before the game began, fans saw the seven-time Olympic gold medalist walk up and down the sidelines rocking a walking boot while recovering from a calf injury to her left leg that she’s contended with since the Olympic trials and throughout the international competition. She previously told NBC Sports the boot was a “precautionary” measure.