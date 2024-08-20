Support truly

Simone Biles has claimed that a nightclub in Paris tried to charge her a hefty price for a bottle of champagne after the 2024 Olympics.

The 27-year-old gymnast opened up about her night out in France – following the Olympics’ closing ceremony earlier this month – in a video posted to her TikTok on August 19. While she filmed herself putting her makeup on, she recalled her experience at the Paris nightclub.

“After [closing ceremonies] we went out,” she said. “You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like are you insane?”

After noting that she “obviously didn’t buy” the champagne, she still didn’t understand why it was so expensive. “But why would you even try to play me like that? That’s wild,” she added.

While Biles proceeded to apply her bronzer, she then shared her candid thoughts about being in the public eye.

“I don’t know sometimes, the attention, I’d rather not have it,” Biles, who won four medals at the 2024 Olympics, said. “I rather just be as normal as possible, I don’t know.”

In the comments of her TikTok video, which has more than 1.8 million views, multiple people expressed how stunned they were by the price of the champagne.

“$26k??? That’s insane!” one wrote, while another added: “$26,000 is crazy.”

A third asked: “Was it L’Arc??”

Although Biles didn’t specify which nightclub offered her the champagne, she did share videos on her Instagram Story at the L’Arc Paris on August 12, after the closing ceremony. In the two videos from the night, as reported by People, people could be seen holding up light-up signs that read “Simone Biles God 4 Life” and “gym legend.” She posted the footage alongside the caption: “The reason why I am unwell this morning.”

She also shared a black and white selfie of her and her sister, Adria Biles, at the club. In the caption, she quipped: “If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home…for my own sake and health in the am.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Biles for comment.

At the Paris Olympics this year, Biles won four medals, three gold and one silver. She also became the most decorated American gymnast in history, as she’s now won 11 Olympic medals.

On social media, she also recently poked fun at one of her viral moments at the 2024 Olympics. While she was in Paris, fans noticed her solemn look amid the competition – moments before taking her spot on the mat, bars, or beam – and they turned her facial gesture into a meme. Biles herself mocked her trending expression, jokingly posting a video of her glaring at the camera in multiple situations.

Biles shared footage on TikTok of herself shooting the look in different scenarios. “Hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine,” her first on-screen caption read, as she walked in front of the camera, turned her head, and stared directly at the recorder.

In another part of the clip, she looked directly at the camera, barely blinking. “When someone mentions women’s sports,” Biles wrote.

“The vault when it sees her coming,” the following text read, as the clip ended with Biles sitting at a table and doing her blank stare, before smiling at the camera.