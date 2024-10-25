Woman discovered these Sims tips for burnout work on humans too

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman who looked into how to cure her Sims characters of burnout says she used the techniques on herself – and that they work on humans too.

Sharing her experience on X, formerly known as Twitter, @moonyeyed said she had initially researched tips while playing the video game Sims 4.

“This is borderline humiliating, but one time I had to look up how to deal with Sims having burnout,” she admitted in the post.

“I’ve kept a screenshot of the tips and have been using them on myself and have finally started to get control over my burnout goin’ on two years now. Thanks to Sims 4 tips.”

Burnout is a feature that was added to The Sims 4 as part of a “growing Together” expansion pack, released in 2023. It mirrored real life, with characters in the game experiencing burnout symptoms if they focused on one task for a prolonged period, including working, building up a skill or parenting.

Alongside the tweet, @moonyeyed shared a screenshot detailing the best ways for easing Sims’ burnout symptoms.

“Burnout is decreased by relaxing,” reads the advice. “Lounging in lounge chairs, taking naps, taking bubble baths, having a nice drink, sitting around watching TV, using hot tubs, getting massages, wearing face masks, doing Spa stuff in general, playing with kids, playing games, dancing, reading, lighting incense, drinking tea, anything logically relaxing is almost guaranteed to count as relaxing.”

She added an extra point from the game that blew her away after implementing it: “Also ‘Sims experiencing mental burnout need to find creative outlets. Sims experiencing creative burnout require mental challenges’. Life changing perspective awakening. FROM F****ING SIMS 4 TIPS.”

Social media users shared their own stories of learning unexpected life lessons from playing the Sims.

“When I first played the Sims, I kept having trouble keeping the Fun meter full for them. The Sims taught me that having fun is actually a human need, and that you didn’t need to be productive all the time,” said one.

“One thing I learned from the Sims is that investing in a good bed is one of the best decisions you can make. Used this tip IRL and never regretted it once,” commented another.