Gamers are expressing their joy over the announcement that the Sims 4 will be releasing a “cottagecore” expansion pack.

On Thursday, Maxis, the game’s developer, announced the upcoming release of Cottage Living, an expansion that will allow users to play in a town called Henford-on-Bagley.

In the trailer for the expansion, Sims can be seen living on idyllic farms and in country homes, while interacting with a variety of animals, including llamas, rabbits, cows and foxes.

The press release also notes that users will be able to interact with the land by growing vegetables, milking cows and foraging in the woods.

“The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims’ experience, and Cottage Living will offer them an abundance of new ways to embrace village life,” The Sims 4 producer Antonio Romeo said. “This pack enables Sims to live their garden-to-table lifestyle, and we look forward to players living out their fantasies of building a charming cottage in the new world, Henford-on-Bagley.”

On social media, the latest Sims world has prompted praise of the gamemakers for embracing “cottagecore” in the new expansion, an internet aesthetic that romanticises rural life.

“Cottagecore Sims 4??? They gave me cows and chickens I never want for anything again,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “THERE’S GONNA BE A COTTAGECORE SIMS PACK??? My Sims 4 phase is going to come back in full force when it comes out omg.”

“The new Sims 4 expansion pack looks amazing! I can finally live my cottagecore dreams!!” someone else tweeted.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack will be released on 22 July on PC/Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.