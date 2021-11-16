Irish singer Sinéad Harnett was left speechless after noticing the striking similarities between her and a stranger’s tattoos.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently performed in the Lights On Festival in Brooklyn, New York, posted a video of herself and an unnamed restaurant employee who had the same tattoos as her, in the same spot.

The viral video has been viewed by over 19 million people.

“I’ve just met - you’re serving my food,” Harnett says in the video, “and we thought this was a lot.”

The singer and the waiter then put out their fingers to reveal similar triangle tattoos on both their fingers.

“But then,” Harnett continues in the video, “there’s this.”

The waiter and the “Settle” singer then lift their forearms to reveal feather tattoos of the same style.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Harnett says. “Are you my twin?”

In the caption of the video, the singer wrote: “My speech was getting jumbled because WTF??? A man I’ve never met before had the exact same placements crazyyyy.”

The comments section of the video was filled with amusement at how “wild” the coincidence was.

Model Simone Powderly wrote: “I met a guy once in front of me in queue and notice he had the same tattoo as me and in the same spot back of the neck! Wilddddd lol.”

“He’s definitely a secret stan,” wrote musician James Vickery.

“Wowwwww that’s crazy,” added TEDx speaker Leomie Anderson.