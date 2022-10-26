Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Skechers has revealed that Kanye West arrived at its company headquarters “unannounced” only one day after Adidas severed its partnership with the rapper.

On Wednesday, the shoe brand issued a statement about West’s unauthorised visit and explained that he was “escorted out” of the company’s building in California.

“Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

The footwear company went on to criticise the rapper’s recent antisemtic comments, before emphasising that West’s visit was not planned.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the press release continues. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Skechers statement came one day after Adidas announced that it will be cutting ties with West. This decision came after the brand was publicly pressured by celebrities to end the partnership following the rapper’s claims, in a since-deleted interview with Drink Champs podcast. West said in the interview that he could make antisemitic comments and would still be supported by Adidas.

Earlier this month, the company announced that its relationship with West was “under review”.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the brand said in a statement on Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

When contacted by The Independent, Skechers had no further comment. The Independent has contacted a representative for West for comment.