Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims is set to launch a new Olympics-inspired collection amid a partnership with Team USA.

Before the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the billionaire’s shapewear and loungewear brand will release a limited-edition capsule collection with Team USA. In a press release, Kardashian wrote: “I’m so honored for Skims to continue supporting Team USA and the inspiring athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024.”

“Our shared mission of empowering everybody really shines through in the collaboration this year with the addition of our men’s styles to reinventing our adaptive intimates,” she continued. “The athletes in our campaign look incredible in the collection, and I can’t wait to cheer them on this summer in Skims!”

For the ad campaign, photographer Greg Swales shot decorated Olympians and Paralympians - including Sunisa Lee, Fred Kerley, Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, Caeleb Dressel, and Nick Mayhugh - donning vintage-inspired designs. The athletes gamely modeled the new collection, posing with an American flag against a red backdrop.

Olympic gymnast Lee noted in the press release that as a “long-time Skims fan,” this partnership is a “dream come true.” She added, “I’m so lucky that I get to experiment with my style while competing, but when I’m not in the gym I still want to look and feel great. I love that Skims delivers on comfort, flexibility, and style.”

Track and field Olympian Thomas voiced similar experiences with the brand, noting that she doesn’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when she wears the product. She said in the press release: “I wear a lot of loungewear when I’m not competing or training but also love experimenting with fashion, so I never want to compromise on style, and Skims is the perfect balance of style and comfort!”

Unlike Kardashian’s last collaboration with Team USA, this Olympic-inspired collection will include Skims Mens, Swim, and Adaptive offerings. The billionaire last outfitted all of Team USA in her Skims loungewear and undergarments for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This partnership extended to another limited-edition collection for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. At the time, senior vice president of US Olympic and Paralympic Properties Peter Zeytoonjian wrote in a press release that the organization was “thrilled” to continue collaborating with Kardashian’s brand.

“Team USA’s first collection with Skims was a huge hit with both athletes and fans and we’re thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games,” he wrote. “This new collection features warmer materials, bringing extra comfort to Team USA’s athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures.”

The newest collection will be released on 26 June online.