A couple’s vacation is no longer just a break from the exhausting routine of work, but also a pause on nighttime intimacy.

According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends report, a new fad known as “sleep divorce” has hit the travel scene, becoming increasingly popular among couples who are trying to catch up on their sleep.

This year, 63 percent of travelers reported they sleep better when they’re sleeping by themselves. Meanwhile, the hospitality group confirmed 37 percent of travelers favor sleeping in separate beds on vacation, especially when they’re also traveling with children.

“Three in four think it’s best to sleep apart from their kids while traveling,” Hilton stated.

However, couples who follow the “sleep divorce” trend aren’t breaking up during the day, too. Although the name is misleading, “sleep divorce” can actually benefit a married couple’s relationship if they’ve been struggling to achieve a good night’s sleep, regardless if they’re on vacation.

A 2023 American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) online survey found that more than one-third of Americans practice “sleep divorce,” even when they’re not on vacation. This means that couples are either “consistently” or “occasionally” moving into different rooms, not just beds, to get some shut eye.

The AASM report noted how men are more likely (45 percent) to sleep on the couch or in a guest room, leaving the bedroom to their female counterpart. Twenty-five percent of women said they typically move rooms, while their husbands stay in their bed.

More couples are opting to follow the ‘sleep divorce’ trend on vacation ( Getty Images )

Dr. Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and AASM spokesperson, said sleep-deprived couples are more likely to fight with each other and feel resentment toward one another for their lack of rest. “Getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it’s no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being,” she noted.

Speaking to Fox, Stacy Thiry – a telehealth mental health counselor for Grow Therapy – listed the benefits and downsides of “sleep divorce” on travel. Thiry agreed that improving one’s sleep can positively impact a relationship and lower the risk of any “bickering” or “frustration.”

“[Sleep divorce] could even boost connection for some people, reporting that they feel closer since they’re not waking up a little bit resentful [after] a bad night’s sleep,” she told the outlet.

Still, Thiry argued “sleep divorce” can also prevent couples from engaging in impromptu “closeness,” minimizing the importance of bedroom intimacy in a relationship.

”Seep divorce” allows couples to explore methods that serve them best, instead of engaging in typical sleep habits for the sake of adhering to relationship norms. Essentially, their connection and moments of intimacy can be improved because they aren’t sleeping in the same bed every night.

Carolina Goncalves, Pharmica’s superintendent pharmacist, agreed that this trend may increase a couple’s closeness more than ruin it. “Sleeping in separate beds can provide couples with the opportunity to appreciate the intimacy of sleeping together,” she previously told The Independent.

“The physical distance from sleeping in separate beds may enhance longing and desire for one another, contributing to a more passionate and fulfilling relationship, and increasing how meaningful the relationship is for both individuals.”

Goncalves also identified “heat” as a contributing disruptor to sleep because the body has a difficult time regulating temperature during the deep stages of REM sleep.