We all know how important sleep is for our health, yet many of us struggle to find the time to create the conditions for a good night’s rest.

The Independent is holding an online workshop - How To Sleep Well - offering reflexology for sleep and stress relief with reflexologist Katy Ewen of Reflex East.

Reflexology is a holistic therapy, which aims to have an impact on different areas of the body by working into specific areas of the feet or hands.

For this 45-minute workshop, you can expect to gain top tips to help improve your sleep hygiene and some guided DIY foot reflexology and relaxation exercises.

Katy says: “Don’t mistake it for just a massage. It’s so much more and it can hugely improve our sleep quality, stress relief and even our hormonal health.”

Katy hopes you will leave “feeling like you’re floating on a cloud and refreshed for the rest of your day”.

The event is free to attend for Independent Premium subscribers, or can be purchased for £5 as a registered user. There will also be a chance to pre-submit any questions you may have, or can drop them into the Q&A box during the event. Independent Premium subscribers can claim their free ticket via this link.

The workshop will take place on Zoom on Monday 20 June from 12.30pm for 45 minutes.

For more information and to sign up for a ticket, visit our Eventbrite page.