Everyone would like more space at home. But what can you do to give the illusion of more room?

When it comes to small spaces, combining decorative pieces with practical considerations will help.

Making the most of a small space needs planning and creativity, according to Karen Walker, creative brand editor of the Ideal Home Show.

Walker says there are plenty of ways to maximise your space and create a home that feels functional, stylish, and spacious whether thats a studio or a tiny house.

Here’s her expert insight on how to make the most of what you have…

Clever furniture choices

“When working with limited space, every piece of furniture should serve a purpose – or better yet, multiple purposes,” underlines Walker.

open image in gallery Every piece of furniture must have a purpose ( JYSK/PA )

“Investing in multifunctional pieces is one of the best ways to maximise your square footage… look for items like sofa beds, ottomans with built-in storage, or extendable dining tables.”

Moreover, she says dual-purpose sofas are perfect for small spaces, combining comfort with clever design.

Walker continues: “Wall-mounted furniture is another smart option – consider installing fold-down desks or wall-mounted tables that can be stowed away when not in use.”

Other innovative solutions such as a ‘study bed’, which transforms a room from a workspace in the day to a sleeping area at night, make them ideal for smaller bedrooms or home offices, suggests Walker.

Finally, she says to opt for furniture with a lightweight, airy design.

“Pieces with slim legs or open bases create the illusion of more space, by letting light flow through the room,” explains Walker.

“Glass or acrylic furniture, and even internal glass walls or doors can also make a small space feel less crowded, blending seamlessly into its surroundings and letting light flow through.”

Creative storage solutions

Storage can be a major challenge in small homes, but with a bit of ingenuity, Walker says you can find some great places to stash your belongings.

“Start by thinking vertically… walls, doors, and even ceilings can double as storage space.

“Underutilised areas such as under the stairs, beds or sofas, can also be turned into storage zones,” outlines Walker. “Use storage bins or vacuum-sealed bags to keep seasonal items, or less frequently used belongings tucked away but accessible.”

open image in gallery Make the most of all the space you have ( PA )

For kitchens and bathrooms, she says custom cabinetry can incorporate smart storage solutions like pull-out drawers, hidden organisers, and other options to make the most of every inch.

“Another great tip is to use storage that doubles as accessories,” reveals Walker.

“Woven baskets, trunks, or decorative boxes can be used to store items while adding a stylish touch to your home.”

“Hooks, racks, and over-the-door organisers are also lifesavers for small spaces, helping you keep everything from coats to kitchen utensils neatly organised,” she adds.

Design tricks to make your space feel bigger

Creating the illusion of a larger space is just as important as physically maximising it, notes Walker. “Start with a light and neutral colour palette… whites, creams, and pastels reflect light and make a room feel more airy.

“If you want to add some contrast, consider incorporating darker accents in furniture or accessories to create depth.”

She says mirrors and mirrored furniture are another powerful tool for visually expanding a space. “A large mirror placed opposite a window will bounce natural light around.”

In addition, Walker says to incorporate plenty of lighting to brighten every corner of your home. “Layered lighting – including ambient, task and accent – can help define different areas in an open-plan layout, while making the space feel more vibrant.”

open image in gallery Minimalism can help give the illusion of space ( Sofology/PA )

However, avoid using heavy curtains or blinds that block light, she warns. “Instead, opt for sheer fabrics or leave windows bare to let in as much light as possible.”

Finally, keep your decor minimal and cohesive. “Too many patterns, colours, or accessories can make a small space feel chaotic and cramped.”

“Instead, focus on a few statement pieces and let clean lines and uncluttered surfaces create a sense of calm,” advises Walker.

The Ideal Home Show (March 21 to April 6) offers lots of top tips, live Q&As and demonstrations throughout the 17-day run at Kensington Olympia. For more fun and helpful insights, visit idealhomeshow.co.uk