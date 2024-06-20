Miranda Kerr says Snapchat CEO and co-founder husband ‘avoids screens at all times’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Miranda Kerr has revealed that her husband Evan Spiegel “avoids screens at all times” despite co-founding and being the CEO of Snapchat.

The Australian model first met the billionaire in 2015, before they married in 2017. The couple share three children together, with Kerr sharing a fourth with her ex-husband and Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom.

Spiegel founded Snapchat alongside his fellow Stanford classmates in 2011 when he proposed the idea of a social media app that incorporated disappearing messages. The idea took off, making Spiegel the youngest billionaire in the world at 24. He became CEO of the social media company in 2016, at the age of 26.

But Kerr has revealed that the 34-year-old doesn’t share the same passion for technology in his personal life, in a new interview with The Times.

Asked whether the couple had a movie room in their house, the Victoria’s Secret model answered, “No, my husband avoids screens at all times.”

Explaining that Spiegel grew up with no access to digital devices, she added: “He grew up without a TV. His mother told him that if he wanted a computer, he would have to make it himself. So he went to the store, bought all the parts and did.”

Kerr said that the couple preferred to “blast music in our house and have dance parties all the time”, adding they were “big fans of Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks”.

It comes as an increasing number of studies point to the harmful effects of excessive screen times, particularly on young people.

open image in gallery Kerr and Spiegel have been married since 2017 ( Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr )

Kerr also shared that her mother’s cancer diagnosis inspired her to adopt a certain lifestyle from an early age.

“When I was 16, my mother was diagnosed with cancer in her spleen, and I started to take a closer look at what I was putting in and on my body. This sparked my lifelong passion for organic ingredients and holistic health,” she said.

“I’m really committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important,” Kerr told People in November 2022.

“And my grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and really prioritise time together because she had four kids, many grandkids.”