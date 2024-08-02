Support truly

Snoop Dogg has solidified himself as the ultimate Olympics superfan. But in a new viral video, it seems that the rapper is also quite the connoisseur when it comes to fine art.

The American hip-hop legend, 52, was given a private tour of the Louvre museum as part of his visit to the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a video posted to Instagram, Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – was dressed in his Team USA gear, including a blue zip-up jacket and a white hoodie, as he walked around the famous museum with his shades on.

“You ever seen Night at the Museum?” he began the video, referencing the 2006 comedy film. “Well, tonight you get to go in the museum with Snoop Dogg and we’re finna be snooping around.”

The iconic museum, located in the French capital, appeared deserted as Snoop Dogg was given a one-on-one tour from one of the Louvre’s guides. As he stared at one of the world’s most famous paintings, Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper jokingly told the camera: “I just found out I was Mona Lisa’s twin brother, Tony Lisa.”

He then tested out the famous myth – that the portrait’s eyes follow viewers around the room – for himself by observing the “Mona Lisa” from different angles.

“Let me walk over and see if you looking at me,” Snoop Dogg said, as he checked out the painting from one side of the room. It seemed that the hip-hop artist was able to debunk the theory, as he added: “Okay, I like that. That was hard. She smile real hard when I stand on this side.”

It was then time for Snoop Dogg to view the “Winged Victory of Samothrace” sculpture, one of the most famous Greek statues at the Louvre. He even correctly guessed which of the statue’s wings was the original part of the sculpture, dated back to 190 BC, and which part had to be replaced.

“I love this. This is beautiful,” he gushed.

Snoop Dogg also sparked some hilarious reactions when he mistook a painting of Cupid – the god of love – for a woman, remarking: “Is two ladies in the bed?” After the tour guide informed him that it’s actually a painting of the Roman god, Snoop Dogg replied: “That ain’t a lady?”

He added: “Cupid? I knew it was somebody I knew.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper posted a video of his private museum tour to Instagram on August 2, along with the caption: “Tony Lisa in this thing… Walkin tha Louvre”

In the comments section, fans expressed how much they’ve enjoyed Snoop Dogg’s commentary of the Paris 2024 Olympics, since the summer games kicked off on July 26 with a controversial opening ceremony.

“Can someone do a travel show with Snoop and call it Snoopin’ Around?” one fan asked, while another user agreed: “You should have a show and travel around the world. You’re one of the highlights of the Olympics!!!!”

“I can’t get enough of Snoop,” a third fan exclaimed. “Now nominate him to make commentary on anything and everything in the future.”

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg gets wowed by Simone Biles during the women’s gymnastics qualifications at the Paris 2024 Olympics ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated artist will serve as a special NBC Olympics correspondent for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Since then, Snoop Dogg has become a main attraction for fans tuning in to watch the games, such as when he took part in the torch relay ahead of the opening ceremony.

He’s also cemented himself as the number one fan of Team USA women’s gymnastics. On Sunday, Snoop Dogg was among the star-studded crowd ready to watch Simone Biles return to the Olympics for the team qualifiers, where he was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the gymnast’s face on it.

At one point, Snoop Dogg even jumped in the pool with 23-time gold Olympic medal winner Michael Phelps.

The Paris 2024 Olympics continue until Sunday, August 11.