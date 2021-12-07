More than 100 neighbours sing carols outside dying teen’s home after illness robbed him of final wish

Family said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by show of support from Snoqualmie, Washington, community

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 07 December 2021 14:51

More than 100 neighbours sing carols outside dying teen’s home

A teenager who was robbed of his final wish has died a matter of days after 150 of his neighbours sung Christmas carols outside his King County, Washington, home.

Zander Wainhouse, who was 13-years-old, had been due to visit Oahu, Hawaii on a Make-a-Wish trip after Thanksgiving but was forced to cancel because of his brain cancer illness.

His family told KING5 News that Zander originally wanted to visit the Grand Canyon on a road trip but was forced to amend that trip for Hawaii as his condition worsened.

A neighbour who had heard of Zander’s relapse, Lori Santo, reportedly took to Facebook and called for members of the community for help.

More than 150 neighbours and residents of Snoqualmie, Washington, responded to Ms Santo’s request, including the Snoqualmie Fire Department, who sung Christmas carols outside the teenager’s home last week.

“It’s pretty cool,” Zander reportedly said in between songs, while many of his neighbours were seen holding signs and candles, as well as wearing Santa hats.

13-year-old Zander Wainhouse

(KING5 News/YouTube)

On 4 December, and days after the Christmas carol concert, Zander’s family said that he had died, as KING5 News reported.

“He fought hard and courageously, and remained kind and good- humored throughout his battle! We miss him already,” Zander’s family said in a statement. “Waking up this morning and knowing he wasn’t with us was overwhelming!”

A fundraiser has raised more than $46,000 (£34.700) so far for Zander’s family.

