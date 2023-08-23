Sofia Coppola finally addresses daughter Romy’s viral video about being grounded

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Coppola has shared her reaction to the viral video her daughter made after she was grounded.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 52, recently addressed her daughter Romy Mars’ since-deleted TikTok video, in which she made vodka sauce in her parents’ kitchen after she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter using her father’s credit card. “Make vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” the 16-year-old said in the video.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the viral clip, Coppola acknowledged that her teen daughter posting the video was a way for her to be “rebellious”, seeing as the mother of two tends not to share much about her personal life on social media.

“We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up,” Coppola told the outlet on 23 August. “So it was the best way for her to be rebellious.”

In the 49-second video, Romy told the camera that she decided to post her cooking video on TikTok “since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts”.

Despite criticism that “nepotism babies” – children of famous or successful parents – have received within the last year, many fans surprisingly applauded Romy’s candid and normal video, even if most teenagers don’t charter helicopters on their father’s credit card.

Many people were also impressed by Romy’s video editing skills, considering that her maternal grandfather is none other than The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola.

The Lost in Translation filmmaker noted that she’s received “lots of compliments” about Romy’s comedic talent since the video went viral. “She’s funny,” Coppola said. “But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for.”

Coppola shares 16-year-old daughter Romy and 12-year-old daughter Cosima with husband Thomas Mars, the lead singer of indie pop band Phoenix. At one point during the video, Romy introduced her babysitter’s boyfriend named Ari, who she referred to as her “replacement parents” because “my parents are never home”.

The couple first met in 1999 when Mars contributed to the soundtrack of her second film, The Virgin Suicides. Coppola was married to fellow filmmaker Spike Jonze at the time, but after their divorce in 1999, she and Mars were married during an Italian wedding ceremony in August 2011.

She has previously spoken about the importance of her family maintaining a “low public profile” away from the spotlight.

“I don’t want them ever to be jaded,” Coppola told The Guardian in 2017. “I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood.”