Sofia Richie has made her TikTok debut with her new married name ahead of her wedding weekend.

On Thursday 20 April, the model, 24, uploaded her first video to the platform, where she joined with the name Sofia Richie Grainge. The addition of her soon-to-be husband Elliot Grainge’s last name to her name comes as Richie is set to exchange vows with her fiancé this weekend in France.

In her first-ever TikTok video, Richie informed her new followers that she is in the South of France for the couple’s wedding weekend and needed help picking a “dinner outfit”.

“Guys, help me pick out an outfit. I’m in the South of France and we’re going out on a little dinner excursion,” Richie said, before trying on a blue halter-neck dress and sharing a quick hair tutorial with viewers.

The 24 year old daughter of Lionel Richie then tried on jewellery to go with her outfit before filming herself walking into the room to show off her final outfit choice.

After twirling for the camera, Richie asked: “Do we like? Do we not like? Let me know.”

Richie then chose a pink Hermes bag to complete the look, before informing her followers that she would be off to enjoy a glass of wine as she blew a kiss to the camera.

In the caption of the video, which has already been viewed more than 500,000 times, she wrote: “France GRWM.”

In a second video, in which she showed her makeup routine, Richie acknowledged her upcoming nuptials, with the model revealing it is the “night before my wedding weekend starts”.

In the TikTok, Richie said that her family would be arriving soon as she applied her makeup ahead of her dinner plans. “I went to town on my skin today in the sun, which was a mistake,” Richie said as she applied concealer.

The soon-to-be bride then informed her followers of her “talent” for doing her makeup fast, before admitting that the skill is likely because she doesn’t apply that much.

As she applied her makeup, Richie revealed that she is “very excited” for her family to arrive, and feels like she is “running on pure adrenaline”. “GRWM for pre-wedding festivities,” Richie wrote in a text caption, adding: “Let the festivities begin.”

Richie’s TikTok debut and behind-the-scenes look at her pre-wedding preparations have been met with excitement from fans, with many taking the opportunity to congratulate the model ahead of her nuptials.

“Soo excited for this wedding content,” one follower wrote, while another said: “You are gorgeous! Happy wedding weekend!”

“This is the US royal wedding,” someone else joked.

This is not the first time that Richie has shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding week in France, as she has also shared insight into the festivities on Instagram. On Thursday, Richie also shared an album of photos of herself wearing a pale blue gown along with the caption: “Something bleue.”

Richie has also reposted photos from her friends and loved ones to her Instagram Stories about the upcoming wedding festivities.

Richie and Grainge, a music executive, began dating in April 2021, with the pair announcing their engagement a year later, in April 2022. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Richie captioned a photo announcing the engagement on Instagram, which showed the pair kissing and her new diamond engagement ring.

Richie also revealed earlier this month that she had converted to Judaism ahead of her upcoming nuptials, with the model describing the day as “magical”.