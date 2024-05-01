Sofia Vergara opens up about how her appearance helped her in Hollywood

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Vergara has candidly reflected on the impact her looks had on her Hollywood career.

The Modern Family star candidly spoke to People for this month’s “The Beautiful Issue,” talking about her start in Los Angeles, motherhood, and her dating life post-divorce.

Vergara, 51, has been settling into a new norm since her split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. Though she wasn’t willing to disclose the details of any prospect suitors or potential relationships she’s pursuing, the Griselda lead discussed the other focus people tend to have on her – her appearance.

When asked whether she thought people “underestimated” her talent at the start of her career, Vergara said she never let herself think about that too much.

“I think once you put that in your head, then that’s all you see. That’s all you feel,” she confessed.

That said, the America’s Got Talent host said she is aware of how her appearance aided her journey as an actress.

She noted: “I always knew how I looked, and I was always very thankful, because at the end of the day, you have to be. I know it opened many doors for me, so I don’t want to be ungrateful.”

Still, Vergara doesn’t believe appearance to be as important as a work ethic.

“Also I think if you’re ready to work, do your best. All of those insecurities go away because you know that you can perform, you can do whatever they’re telling you to do,” the Hot Pursuit star added. “And if I ever got something because I was beautiful, I’m like, thank you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Vergara reflected on her journey to Los Angeles. After high school graduation, her sights were set on an entirely different profession. She went straight into dental school, staying two years before eventually dropping out to pursue different passions.

Before moving to the West Coast in America, Vergara spent some time as a cohost for a Spanish travel series. Then, she relocated to Los Angeles, landing small parts before a standout debut on Modern Family.

Of the move to the US, Vergara said: “It was great to move to LA at thirtysomething and start a new career. I never thought that I could be doing any acting, so that was a surprise.”

It was in California where she met her now ex-husband, Manganiello. The two were introduced quite a few times prior to their first date. Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb but called it quits a month before she and Manganiello took their “friendship” to the next level.

Six months later, at the end of 2014, the One Tree Hill actor proposed to Vergara. In less than a year, the pair were officially married.

Last year, on 17 July, the couple announced their separation. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they toldPage Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”