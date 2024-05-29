Sofia Vergara reveals her plans for plastic surgery

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Vergara candidly spoke about her openness toward all kinds of plastic surgery.

The Modern Family icon hasn’t undergone any major cosmetic operations yet, but she’s making future plans. In conversation with Allure for a May 28 article, Vergara, 51, admitted a desire for wanting to get every surgery she can. She said she hasn’t had the time to fully get started, but that she’s been an avid Botox user for some time.

“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told the beauty magazine.

If it wasn’t for work, Vergara said she would’ve had ample time to recover from a surgery of her choosing. “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks,” she added.

Of course, Botox doesn’t require recovery time. Anyone can resume their usual daily activities immediately after getting the injections.

The Griselda lead has been getting Botox in her neck and around her eyes for some time now, she revealed. That said, Vergara’s not a fan of filler.

“I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit,” she confessed. “At my age - 51 - I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”

As for why she’s a proponent for plastic surgery, Vergara said it’s merely because she can be. The on-screen regular favors the opportunity to fix or alter any aspect of her appearance.

She noted: “I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

With her love for cosmetic operations, Vergara has a strong distaste for aging. She explained that she’d rather intervene and act now to prevent any fine lines or patches of gray than let herself naturally age.

“I’m going to fight it every step of the way,” the television star said of aging. “I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”

Her tip for anyone who’s worried about wrinkles and sun damage is to wear sunscreen, especially if you’re spending a considerable amount of time under the UV rays. “If you’re tanning your face, there’s nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin,” Vergara said.

“I do think it makes a difference. I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like: ‘F**k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?’” she added.