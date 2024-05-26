Sophia Bush cheekily responds to Ashlyn Harris engagement rumors

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sophia Bush is letting people know where her relationship with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris stands.

The One Tree Hill alum took to her Instagram story on Saturday 25 May where she showed off photos of the two of them in France near the Eiffel Tower where Bush strategically hid her fingers from sight, causing many fans to turn to TikTok making the announcement that the two were now engaged.

Shortly after Bush took to her Instagram story a second time to mention that she is aware of all the rumors the photo caused. Showing a selfie of her sitting in the car, the actress made a peace sign with text across the screen that read, “I hear the internet is being wild?”

“Y’all… I have no ‘news’ for you. Wouldn’t you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could??”

“To be clear, you can’t because boundaries,” she joked. “But I’ll continue to do it for you because I’m just generous like that.”

The actress went on to post another photo of the two of them together with the text caption reading, “I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her.”

“I get that it’s new for y’all to see me so happy and so embodied. It’s new for me too. How lucky am I?”

Following initial rumors that the two were in a relationship, Bush didn’t publicly speak out about it until April in an essay that she wrote for Glamour where she noted that her 13-month marriage to Grant Hughes did not end because of Harris, and that something was off about it from the start.

“In April of 2022 I was close to calling off my wedding. Instead of running away, I doubled down on being a model wife,” her essay published by the outlet began.

Sophia Bush in NYC on September 28, 2023 ( Getty Images )

Through talking about her divorce with a group of women, one of whom being Harris, the two ended up falling in love.

“I didn’t expect to find love in this support system. I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” she said. “And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option. What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me.”

The essay at the time even included some of the qualities she likes the most about Harris. “I don’t believe it’s my place to discuss details of Ashlyn’s circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity. The way she prioritizes and centers her kids, not only in her life but in the core of her being, is breathtaking to behold,” Bush said.

“Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother. Seeing Ashlyn choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed a friend do. And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?”