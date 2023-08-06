One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush changes name after ‘filing for divorce’ from husband

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush appears to have changed her name on Instagram, removing her married surname “Hughes”.

The switch comes amid reports that she and husband Grant Hughes, an entrepreneur and founder of the Good Wine Club, are divorcing after 13 months of marriage.

According to People, the actor, 41, filed for divorce on Friday 4 August.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple told the publication. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The Independent has contacted Bush’s representatives for comment.

After rising to fame as Brooke Davis in the hit teen drama series One Tree Hill, Bush has starred in a number of films and shows including romantic comedy Chalet Girl (2011), and the 2019 anthology series Easy.

She also hosts a podcast, Drama Queens, with her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz.

In July, she pulled out of the West End production of Danny Robins’s 2:22 – A Ghost Story, due to illness. She was replaced by former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Bush said in a statement that she had contracted a virus in June, and has been unable to sufficiently recover, so was returning to the US for treatment and recuperation.

(Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

At the same time as changing her name on her profile, Bush also seems to have wiped any photos of Grant from Instagram.

Less than two months ago, Bush shared a heartfelt tribute to Grant on social media, in celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

Grant also shared a heartfelt message on 11 June that, at the time of writing, was the latest post on his Instagram page.

Happy first anniversary, my love!” he wrote. “What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!

“As the card I gave you this morning said: “There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.”

After sharing a passage by writer Rachel Signer, he added: “Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!”

Bush announced their engagement with a photo of her and Grant in Lake Como, Italy, in August 2021.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES,” she captioned the image.

Bush was previously married to her former One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, in 2005. They divorced a year later.