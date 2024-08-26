Former Ellen star Sophia Grace reveals pregnancy with second child

Support truly

Sophia Grace has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The 21-year-old British influencer, who first rose to fame in 2011 for her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland, turned to her YouTube channel on Sunday August 25 to share the news that she was pregnant.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Sophia Grace Brownlee, titled her video “I’M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2” and was quick to address her excitement for the news because of how many people were speculating that she was pregnant again.

“So as you can see by the title of this video, I am expecting baby number two,” she told her viewers. “I am so excited to be doing this video, I’ve been hiding this for a super long time. I have actually seen some of you guys guessed it in the comments and I really wanted to be like, ‘Yes, I am.’”

Grace, who is also a mother to her 18-month-old son River, went on to reveal that she is currently at least 20 weeks along into her pregnancy and specifically chose to wait a longer period of time before confirming her fans’ suspicions that she is expecting again.

“As a very paranoid, very anxious person, I always like to wait until I’m at least like around the 20-week mark,” she said. “And I almost am.”

“So I thought it would be the perfect time to announce it.”

At the time of filming the clip, Grace continued to explain that she would soon be finding out the sex of the baby and would be sharing all of the details and milestones of her pregnancy with her followers. “I’m actually finding out the gender today,” she said in the video.

“I can’t even explain to you guys just how excited I am and that video will be coming soon, so tuned for that.”

The influencer also touched on how she feels about her son River getting a younger brother or sister.

“It’s going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling,” she said. “And because they’re quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet.”

Throughout her first pregnancy with River at 19 years old, the influencer admitted that she had received criticism over having a child at a young age.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she said in an interview with E! News at the time. “Usually most people are like: ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

She explained that for her, having a child shouldn’t be based on age but whether or not the individual person feels “ready.”

“I just feel it’s about the person themselves,” she shared. “And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

For both pregnancies, Grace decided to keep the identity of her children’s father private.

“Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself,” told E! News during her first pregnancy.

“Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone.”