Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 20-year-old internet star, who claims she made $43 million last year on OnlyFans, says her Christian values haven’t been compromised by her earnings from posting explicit content.

Last month, Sophie Rain, who shares NSFW photos and videos for paying subscribers, posted an itemized bill of her yearly income with her gross total outlined on the bottom.

“Thankful for one year on here,” she wrote on X/Twitter next to the screenshot, which has now amassed over 70 million views online.

Amid all her financial success, Rain has faced criticism from commenters online who question her place as a “devout Christian” posting adult content for a living.

Speaking to People in a new interview, Rain explained why she feels her position on OnlyFans doesn’t affect her faith. For one, the internet personality still attends her “home church” in Tampa, Florida through their online services.

“The Lord’s very forgiving, and he put me on here. He put me on earth for a reason and I’m just living every day,” she told the outlet. “If this wasn’t meant for me, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

open image in gallery Sophie Rain shares her total income from November 2023 through November 2024 ( X/Sophie Rain )

According to Rain, her family went to church every Sunday while she was growing up. While religion still plays a part in her life, her experience living off food stamps as a child has also majorly influenced her adulthood, especially as she’s become wealthy.

“I still find myself trying to save every dollar I can, because that’s just the way I grew up,” she said.

“I’m glad that I’m making this much because all I wanted to do was help my family. I watched them growing up, very poor, struggling to pay bills, living paycheck to paycheck,” Rain continued. “So that is what motivates me as well, my parents struggling. I wanted to change that.”

On Twitter/X, Rain also revealed her “highest-paying” subscriber on OnlyFans has sent her around $5 million in the past year.

On her relationship with Charles, Raid told People: “We talk a lot, so I do know a lot that happens with him, but I know him from OnlyFans.

“I know he is just a little older,” she said after admitting she’s never asked Charles how old he is “for her own sake.”

“I don’t want to know exactly how old my fans are, just because I know a lot of them range from older. It’s like talking to my grandfather sometimes when I find out how old they are,” Rain said.