Sophie Turner posts breakup song on Instagram amid Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner has posted a breakup song on her Instagram amid her split from Joe Jonas.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones alum shared a screenshot from Spotify of Rachel Chinouriri’s 2022 song, “All I Ever Asked.” The track’s upbeat instrumentals belie the lyrics reflecting on a relationship gone awry. The Instagram Story was posted as she and her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, are still going through divorce proceedings.

Turner’s followers believe that the lyrics in the heartbreaking track are a hint to the actor’s feelings surrounding her split, with Chinouriri singing: “Somewhere beneath the surface / I wanna find if you’re the problem or the purpose / ‘Cause it’s borderline / Never know if you’re sorry for what you said / For all I know you adore me / But kept it all inside your head.”

A starstruck Chinouriri shared her reaction to the Do Revenge star’s post on TikTok. In the video, the up-and-coming singer could be seen in her car with her hands clasped to her mouth as her song “All I Ever Asked” plays in the background. In the overlaid text, the singer wrote, “Sophie Turner just posted this on her story so no one talk to me for eight months x.”

In September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, and after weeks of silence, she sued the Disney Channel alum claiming that he was in “wrongful retention” of their two daughters - Willa, three, and a one year old. After a four-day mediation, both parties settled with a temporary custody agreement, which will reportedly stay in place until Jonas and Turner go to trial on 7 January 2024 to find a more permanent custody resolution.

The pair will alternate custody of the children – each parent has the children for about two weeks at a time. This will allow the children to spend two holidays with their parents: Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. The children will also reportedly be splitting their time between the US and the UK.

According to the court documents obtained by both Page Six andTMZ, Turner will be able to take the children back to the UK from 9 October to 21 October. When her 12 days are up, the Staircase actor will reportedly exchange the children with their father, and he will return them to her on 2 November.

Before the mediation, Turner alleged that before Jonas filed for divorce, they had planned on moving their family to the UK and even purchased a home in her native country. Court documents show that the pair had mutually agreed to make England their permanent residence as of April 2023. The pair also reportedly moved into a rental in May 2023 and planned on moving into their new home in December.

At the time, Jonas’s representatives responded to the suit by saying the Disney Channel alum did not “abduct” their children, and clarified that Jonas had no problem with their children “being raised both in the US and the UK”.