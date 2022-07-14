Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child together

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child together, a girl.

Representatives for the couple confirmed Turner had given birth to their newborn daughter in a statement to People on Thursday.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representatives said.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star are also parents to daughter Willa, who they welcomed in July 2020.

The birth of the couple’s second daughter comes after Turner revealed that she and Jonas were expecting another child in May while speaking with Elle UK.

“It’s what life is about for me - raising the next generation,” the 26-year-od actor said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The confirmation came after fans speculated the couple was having another child after Turner appeared to cradle her pregnant stomach while posing on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier the same month.

Jonas and Turner married during a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, before celebrating their nuptials with a larger ceremony in France the following month.

The news of the couple’s newest addition has been met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans, with one person writing: “My girl is a momma again. Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner,” while another fan said: “I know they’re not gonna see this and they’re super private about it, but congratulations @joejonas #SophieTurner!! Lil fam of four!!! I am so so SO proud of y’all.”