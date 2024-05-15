Sophie Turner reveals how Joe Jonas age gap impacted their relationship

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner revealed the unexpected way her age gap marriage with Joe Jonas impacted her.

The Game of Thrones star was just 23 years old when she and the boy band frontman eloped in Las Vegas. Jonas, now 34, was 29 years old when he married Turner, who he’d only started dating a year prior.

Turner and Jonas said “I do” in May 2019 after a night out at the Billboard Music Awards. Their spur-of-the-moment nuptials led to a four-year marriage in which Turner says Jonas took care of most things.

In the June 2024 cover story for British Vogue, the Dark Phoenix lead detailed her whirlwind romance with the “Cake by the Ocean” artist, explaining the dynamics of their relationship.

On their very first date, Turner had her brother and a group of male friends come with her to meet Jonas. According to Turner, she wasn’t sure if she was being “catfished,” so she enlisted backup. It wasn’t long before the two were married, hosting a larger ceremony for their loved ones in Provence during the summer of 2019.

“It was really surreal, like a fever dream,” Turner admitted in the article published 15 May.

“Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself,” she added.

The couple settled in Los Angeles – a city that presented several challenges for Turner when they first moved. Turner wasn’t pleased with the fact that everything was so far away because it meant she had to drive at least 40 minutes just to see someone. To her, this lifestyle was “isolating”.

Marrying a Jonas brother meant becoming a part of a larger family with two sisters-in-law. However, Turner wasn’t exactly a fan of the attention that came with that.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she noted. “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Turner and Jonas announced their split on 6 September 2023 after the “Sucker” performer filed for divorce in Miami the day before. The pair separately posted a joint statement to Instagram asking fans to be respectful of their space for them and their two daughters.

Unfortunately, in the days that followed, criticism stirred, labelling Turner as a “bad mom” for being the extroverted half compared to Jonas.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” the mother of two said. “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself: ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”