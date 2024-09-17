Space-saving hacks for a small kitchen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



When it comes to purposeful interiors, it’s safe to say the kitchen is the hardest working room in the house.

But what if yours is best described as bijou, or a pied-à-terre so petite you need to conjure up ways to make the most of every nook or cranny?

Look no further than our expert tips to maximise your space, without compromising on aesthetics or functionality…

Choose appliances wisely

“Maximise your space with thoughtful purchases,” suggests Zimbini Nkonjera, cooking category manager at Hotpoint. “Opt for small, multipurpose appliances that meet your culinary needs, without taking up a lot of room.

“Combining undercounter appliances like microwaves and ovens saves valuable counter space,” observes Nkonjera.

As she points out, many domestic appliance brands offer a two-in-one solution, with a combined microwave and oven; not to mention the convenience of an air fryer.

“Don’t compromise on space or culinary creativity,” quips Nkonjera. “Merging appliances gives you the best of both worlds.”

Utilise wall space

Replacing your bulky knife block and freeing up countertop space with a magnetic strip that can be attached to the wall is a more organised storage solution, says Nkonjera. “Transform your drawers from chaotic to curated with this simple yet brilliant solution.”

Store items in appliances

People are saving space in their kitchens by storing items within their appliances, highlights Nkonjera. “Ovens have become homes to pots, pans and plates – and cutlery often lives in the dishwasher, even after the wash is complete.”

If you’re in the market for a new model, she suggests looking for those with the most space; an extra rack allows for flexibility when loading and unloading.

Ditch the packaging

When it comes to snacks like cereals and crisps, the packaging often takes up more space than necessary, notes Nkonjera.

“By transferring these items into stackable, clear containers, you not only make your snacks look more appealing but also save on precious shelf space.

“Clear containers allow you to easily see the contents and keep track of when items are running low; while stackable designs help to maximise vertical space in your pantry or cabinets.

“Removing bulky packaging can also create a more organised and visually appealing storage solution, making it easier to find and access your favourite snacks.”

Turn stovetop into space

Leaving aesthetically pleasing pots and pans on display on the stovetop is a discreet yet effective way to add a pop of colour and style to your kitchen, while saving on storage space, says Nkonjera.

“This not only adds a decorative element to your kitchen, but also keeps frequently used cookware within easy reach.”

Get organised

She says one of the most convenient ways to save space is to make sure your kitchen is organised. Free up cupboard space and keep your kitchen tidy by decanting dry goods into stylish glass jars.

Moreover, maximise your kitchen storage by utilising the space above your cabinets, suggests Nkonjera. “Display your jars up high, freeing up cupboards below and creating a more organised feel.”

Sink accessories

Not only do over-the-sink chopping boards double as prep surfaces, they can catch vegetable scraps, making clean-up easier, notes Nkonjera.

“You can also invest in over-the-sink drying racks to utilise space above your sink for drying dishes, keeping counters clear.”

Creative use of spaces

Another hack is to install drawers in the toe kick area (the space below your cabinets) to store flat items like baking sheets or chopping boards, says Nkonjera.

“You can also use the back of deep cabinets for less frequently used items, and install sliding or pull-out mechanisms to make them accessible.”

Install shelves above windows

“Installing shelves above windows can be a great way to make use of otherwise unused space in the kitchen.

“These shelves can be used to store items not frequently accessed, such as decorative dishes, glassware, or cookbooks.”

“This way, you can take advantage of vertical space and keep these items out of the way while still making them easily accessible when needed,” outlines Nkonjera.

“Installing shelves can also add a decorative element to the kitchen, especially if the items displayed on the shelves complement the overall aesthetic of the space.”

Utilise the inside of cabinet doors

The inside of cabinet doors often goes unused, but it can be a valuable area for storage, underlines Nkonjera.

“By attaching hooks, racks, or small containers to the inside of cabinet doors, you can create additional space to store items such as measuring cups, spoons, pot lids, or even small kitchen tools.

“This not only frees up space in your cabinets and drawers, but keeps these items easily accessible while cooking.

“It’s a simple and effective way to maximise storage in a small kitchen without adding clutter to the countertops,” she adds.