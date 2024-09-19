Homemade hacks for keeping pests at bay this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Autumn can bring on a desire to hunker down and start getting cosy at home. So it’s only natural some unwanted house guests might try to get in on the act too, making their way inside our homes to shelter from the cold and damp – especially with spider mating season coming into full swing in September!

“Despite most autumn pests causing no harm to humans, they can be a nuisance and if left alone for too long, can ruin food, clothes and plants – so it’s best to deal with them on first sighting,” says Laura Marsden, a cleaning expert at Marigold.

Here, Marsden highlights the four most common pests to look out for at this time of year, and shares some tips to keep them at bay…

Moths

With wool coats, jumpers and scarves coming out of storage and seeing the light of day once the autumn chill arrives, it’s important to prevent moths from ruining them.

“Moths feed on the proteins found in natural fibres like wool, and they especially love dark undisturbed corners,” says Marsden. “To combat any possible moth infestation, empty your wardrobe or drawers and vacuum them.”

She suggests making sure you wipe down the insides with soapy water, using a microfibre cloth which can remove tiny dirt particles hidden in microscopic cracks on practically every surface, for a deep and thorough clean.

“Finally, mix water and a few drops of cedar essential oil in a spray bottle and spritz the inside of your wardrobe or drawers – moths hate the smell, but it smells great to us.”

Marsden says it’s also important to make sure clothes are clean before putting them back into your wardrobe. If an item can’t be washed, she says to pop it in a zip seal food bag and leave it in the freezer for at least 24 hours. “This will kill any moth eggs that could be on the garment.”

Houseplant pests

If you’ve made the most of the summer weather and put houseplants outside to soak up the sun, it’s vital to check them for pests once you bring them back inside, says Marsden. “The warmth of our homes can encourage some houseplant pests to become more active in autumn,” she adds.

She says to look out for aphids and spider mites. “If you spot any, act quickly and mix a drop of eco-friendly washing up liquid with water in a bowl, then wipe down the infected plant with the diluted solution using a microfibre cloth – this will gently remove the pests without harming your plants.”

Spiders

Spider mating season starts in early September and can continues until November (although most activity winds down in October).

“These eight-legged creatures are friendly but do make a lot of cobwebs – and many dislike the idea of sharing their home with spiders,” says Marsden.

She explains that during autumn you may notice more spiders scurrying around your home, as they come inside for warmth and to find a mate.

“If you’re not a fan of spiders, there are ways to put them off entering your home before they mate and lay eggs. Spiders dislike strong scents, specifically peppermint – so try making a homemade spider repellent by diluting peppermint oil and spraying it around doorways or in the corner of windowsills, this will deter spiders from entering.”

Spiders feel at home in dark hidden areas, so you could also ensure you open curtains and blinds fully to let lots of natural light into your home, suggests Marsden, making it less appealing for them to settle.

“It’s also good to reduce clutter, keeping hiding spaces to a minimum,” she continues. “Don’t forget to remove any existing cobwebs and wipe down surfaces prone to getting dusty, like blinds for example – this makes your home less appealing to spiders.”

Ants

Whilst you may think of ants as a summer pest, if the weather is mild, there’s still the risk of an ant infestation in autumn. And once established, they can be tricky to eradicate, notes Marsden.

To deter ants, she says to keep food in airtight containers, especially sugary foods which ants easily detect, and make sure you’re wiping down any sticky jars, like honey.

“It’s also essential to stay on top of general kitchen cleanliness, wiping up spills and wiping kitchen surfaces promptly after cooking, as even a few crumbs can attract ants,” Marsden adds.

And to make good use of your peppermint spray, a few spritzes of this natural repellent will help put ants off any scent trails too, and discourage them from entering your home.