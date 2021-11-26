Stacey Solomon debuts new cherry red hair on date night with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has showcased a new look on Instagram, explaining that she decided to spontaneously dye her hair bright red before venturing out with fiance Joe Swash.

On Thursday, the Loose Women star shared a series of selfies with her 4.8 million followers, the first of which offered a first-look at her new cherry red locks.

In the subsequent images, Solomon, 31, is seen posing with Swash, 39, and their one-month-old daughter, Rose.

In the final snap, the family appear to be seated in a restaurant together.

“Date night,” Solomon began the caption to the post before explaining that it was her first night out since giving birth.

“We had our first night (well late afternoon) out today… I may have had a little moment and decided to dye my hair bright red before we went,” she wrote.

“I haven’t been out and felt like I’ve looked human for a long time. So I may have gone overboard but lashes didn’t feel like enough.

“You only live once. And I don’t want to live it always looking like a foot.”

The TV star continued: “99 per cent of the time i don’t mind but ever so often it’s nice to feel nice.

“P.S yes Rose came with us on date night. I haven’t mastered the art of expressing yet (it’s such a skill) and also I don’t want to leave her yet but I do want to leave the bedroom.”

Solomon and Swash welcomed their first daughter together in October.

“Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday,” Solomon said of her newborn in an Instagram post at the time.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible nine months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…”

Together, Solomon and Swash are parents to five children. In addition to Rose, Solomon has three sons: Zach, 18, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Dean Cox, Leighton, nine, whom she had with former partner Aaron Barnham, and Rex, two, who she shares with Swash.

Meanwhile, Swash has one son, Joe, 13, from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.