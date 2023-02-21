Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has said she had “a little cry” after her baby daughter Belle reached a new milestone during a routine health check on Monday (20 January).

The TV presenter, 33, gave birth to her fifth child, Belle, earlier this month.

Since then, she has been updating her fans on social media with photographs of her newborn alongside her husband, former Eastenders star Joe Swash.

The couple were already parents to Rex, three, and Rose, one. Their family also includes Stacey’s sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, including Swash’s son Harry, 15, from previous relationships.

Belle, the youngest sibling in the family, had her routine check-up from a health visitor that left Solomon in tears.

Posting a picture of Belle lying on a scale to her Instagram Stories, Solomon shared an emotional update on Belle’s weight.

“Yay Belle!” she wrote. “We just had our two-week health visitor check and for the first time in five babies, Belle is above her birth weight of 5lb 10 ounces and is now 6lb 8 ounces.”

“I had a little cry! Breastfeeding is working well & she’s loving it! My little piggy.”

Last week, Solomon announced the baby’s name and the seasonal inspiration behind it.

Stacey Solomon shed tears of pride after Belle had her routine health check up (@staceysolomon / Instagram)

“Our little Belle,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose.

“To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Belle is also the name of the heroine in Disney’s 1991 Beauty and the Beast, which would make Solomon the second celebrity this year to name her child after a Disney character.

Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury recently welcomed their first child together and named her Bambi, after the main character in the 1942 animated film.