Stanley Tucci ‘doesn’t get’ why he’s a sex symbol

Stanley Tucci has said he “doesn’t get” why he’s a sex symbol.

Despite this, the 61-year-old actor said he “feel(s) great” about the label.

“Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'?,” he said in an interview with People.

“People think I'm sexy? How awful,” he quipped. “It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad.”

On the subject of his popularity, the New York Times bestselling author said he posted a video of himself making a Negroni cocktail in 2020 and his Instagram following “exploded”.

He said: “It changed my life completely. All I had to do was be myself.”

Emily Blunt, his The Devil Wears Prada co-star and sister-in-law (Tucci is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt), adds that he is also “a beautiful painter” and “a great drummer” - as well as “weirdly flexible,” with “a leg lift that rivals Jane Fonda's.”

She added: “He's an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts. And it's through having a damn good time.”

The charismatic gastronome, who was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue in 2017 and is now cancer-free, said that the “undying attention, affection and encouragement” from his wife of 10 years (with whom he shares daughter Emilia, 3, and son Matteo, 7) “got [him] through” his experience of ill health.

He added that his perfect day would involve “going to the farmer's market, buy a bunch of food, start cooking, play with the kids. Then have people over for dinner.

“To me, that's just a great day,” he said.

It’s far from the first time the Oscar nominee has been singled out for his magnetic appeal, however.

In March 2021, the actor missed out on the top spot of a dubious poll of the ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ by a cosmetic surgery company, an accolade that was awarded to Prince William.

However, pop culture fans reacted to the news with Tucci’s name being tipped for the top spot.

In response, Tucci posted a montage of famous bald men – along with Tilda Swinton in a film role that involved a bald cap, and Ryan Reynolds – with the comment: “Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices.”