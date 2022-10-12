Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Starbucks barista and union organiser has claimed he was fired by the American coffee chain for refusing to remove a suicide awareness pin which memorialised a former co-worker.

The barista, Will Westlake, was fired last week from one of the three Starbucks chains in Buffalo, New York – the site where unionisation efforts throughout the country began late last year. According to Bloomberg, Westlake was told by management that the pin violated Starbucks dress code.

“Today I was fired from Starbucks for wearing a suicide awareness pin on my apron,” Westlake said in a TikTok video shared by Starbucks Workers United, which has since received 2.3 million views since it was posted last week.

“We had a partner die at our store, died by suicide, and we got these pins to kind of remember her,” he explained. “Very early on, the company said that they weren’t going to be allowed, that they weren’t ‘becoming’ of the brand of Starbucks.”

In a close-up, the pin shows two hands interlocking their fingers, along with the slogan “You are not alone” and a link to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. According to Bloomberg, Westlake said his fellow co-workers also wore the pins on their aprons, but most removed them to avoid getting in trouble.

“I refused to take it off and today they fired me,” he said in the video.

According to Starbucks, operations at Westlake’s store were disrupted when he was repeatedly sent home for refusing to remove his pin. The company also said it fired Westlake for “repeated attendance and dress code policy violations.”

The termination notice, which was also obtained by the outlet, said Westlake was fired due to “refusal to abide by the dress-code policy,” as well as attendance issues.

Speaking to The Independent, Westlake said that company dress code was rarely enforced throughout his two and half years working as a Starbucks barista. That is, until he wore the anti-suicide pin.

Westlake explained that it was actually a co-worker of his who bought the pins, not only as a way to honour their friend but to raise awareness around mental health. “I was wearing the pin and then very quickly the company said: ‘No, that’s not going to be allowed,’” he recalled. “And that was really the first time that dress code had really been enforced at my store.”

When he was asked to remove the suicide awareness pin, which memorialised the death of his friend and former Starbucks employee, Westlake said he was initially in shock.

“I was like, there’s no way that this is a real decision that they’ve made and that they want to follow through,” he said. “It’s totally against the stated values of the company.”

Last year, Starbucks workers in Buffalo became the coffee chain’s first location to form a union, with Westlake being one of the original letter signers. Since then, more than 300 Starbucks stores throughout the country have held union elections.

On 4 October, Starbucks Workers United filed a claim with the US National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the company was retaliating against Westlake for his union activism. According to Bloomberg, US labor board prosecutors have also accused Starbucks of allegedly firing more than 80 people for their involvement in union organising.

However, the company has maintained that no Starbucks employee “has been or will be disciplined or separated for supporting, organising, or otherwise engaging in lawful union activity.”

Despite his termination from Starbucks, Westlake said he will continue to help other Starbucks stores across the country in their efforts to unionise. Not only will he use his platform to bring awareness to mental health issues, but Westlake will work to make sure employees recognise their rights.

“As much as this is a labour issue, as much as this is a union issue, this is a mental health issue – bringing awareness to suicide, which is very preventable in a lot of instances,” Westlake said. “Just as the pin that I got fired for says, you aren’t alone. There are resources, there are people that are willing to help you.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.