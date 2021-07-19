Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.

The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”

The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.

The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”

Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a children’s party.

The Starbucks worker went on to say: “We used three big bags and two regular ones to hold all the drinks.”

Directing her message at the customer, she said: “Katie, you made us all quit”.

While it may have been a joke, it was clear the staff were overwhelmed with such a large order, prompting them to share their experience online in a clip that has been viewed 2.4 million times to date.

The video comes a month after a former Starbucks barista admitted to giving decaffeinated coffee to customers requesting normal coffee who were “rude”.

The TikTok user, who goes by the username @dolltin on the app, where he has more than 38,000 followers, created the TikTok in response to another user, who claimed that she gives “rude customers decaf espresso to start their day”.

“It’s 100 per cent true,” @dolltin said in the video. “I worked at Starbucks for two years, I decafed so many rude people.

“I would decaf people just if I felt like it.”

The former Starbucks employee then went on to share an example of when he would give a customer decaf, such as if a customer ordered a croissant and ordered it using the French pronunciation.

Despite this, he insisted he “wouldn’t just decaf anybody”, however.

“If you were a sh**ty person, yeah, you’re getting decafed.

“But if you were genuinely a nice person and you come into a restaurant, any establishment, Starbucks included, you have nothing to worry about, you are going to get what you asked for, because you’re a nice person,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Starbucks for comment.