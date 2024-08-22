From Starbucks to Dunkin’, where to find the best fall-inspired drinks this season

Support truly

As a light chill sweeps through the late August air, fall lovers look forward to the finale of summer, praying for September and apple-picking season to come quickly.

While die-hard “Summerween” fans prep their spooky facades ahead of the October 31 holiday, autumn enthusiasts are ravenous for the taste of pumpkin, specifically in their hot coffees. Often characterized as “fall in a cup,” the pumpkin spice latte has become a staple in cozy season.

From apple crisp to maple chai, coffee fanatics waft in the sweet, yet intoxicating aromas, savoring sips of warm foam with notes of nutmeg and cinnamon as if it were the last drink they were allowed.

Fall flavored drinks are not so much a guilty pleasure as they are an absolute need as the weather drops. So, when can we expect to take our first few gulps of pumpkin galore? Sooner than you think.

Here are all the top autumn-inspired coffee drinks you can expect to see and the dates they’ll be available to order.

Starbucks

Every year Starbucks never fails to serve its die-hard customers rich, delectable offerings for the fall season. Yet, its pumpkin spice latte remains its specialty, reintroducing it amid high demand for a limited time.

This year, the coffee conglomerate allows customers to pick from its updated menu of autumn drinks and small bites as early as August 22. The pumpkin cream cold brew will return alongside the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream chai. Meanwhile, an iced apple crisp nondairy cream chai will be added to the menu with the fruit favorites apple crisp oat milk mocchiato and apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso will be available again.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s, the coffee chain that originated in Berkeley, California, decided to start the fall celebration early. While some places wait to drop their newest pumpkin-flavored drinks until it gets closer to Labor Day, Peet’s couldn’t wait.

Pumpkin lattes, “iced fiery mochas,” “fiery mochas,” and iced pumpkin lattes are now available to enjoy at Peet’s for anyone itching to feel a small sense of peace knowing the cool season is almost here.

Dunkin’

Everybody is sure to run to Dunkin’ on September 1 when the autumn menu is finally available. This year, the franchise is ensuring its customers are going to “fall hard” for its prized concoctions.

“The wait is over, and the moment pumpkin spice enthusiasts have eagerly awaited has arrived,” the company’s August 16 statement read online.

The pumpkin spice signature latte will be available again with the nutty pumpkin coffee and the pumpkin swirl flavoring. For sweet treats, Dunkin’ will be offering pumpkin munchkins, pumpkin muffins, and pumpkin cake donuts.

La Colombe

La Colombe is welcoming the change in season with a menu refresh, switching out its summer lineup with a new curated menu of drinks and coffee blends.

Now, customers can shop from an extensive selection of bean roasts online and pick up a few cans of their pumpkin spice latte drafts.

What’s more, in store, La Colombe is serving up a new item: pumpkin pie chai oat milk draft latte. Of course, its pumpkin spice lattes (hot, cold, and on draft) are available, too.