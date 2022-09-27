Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Starbucks customer has left internet users stunned after their daily drink order proved to be three times higher than the recommended caffeine intake in just one drink.

Starbucks barista Stephanie, who goes by the username @sk_d0ntplay on TikTok, went viral earlier this week when she shared a video showing a regular customer’s drink order, which she reportedly purchases at the Starbucks location every day.

“Everyday this lady comes here and gets 20 espresso shots with five pumps of classic syrup,” Stephanie said in the video. In the clip, the monitor showed 20 espresso shots, which cost $20 in total, were added into one grande sized cup. The five pumps of syrup were also $0.80. After tax was included, the drink order came to $22.57.

“$22.57 a day,” the barista emphasised. “20 shots!”

“Now that’s a lot of espresso,” she captioned the TikTok.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the recommended daily caffeine intake is 400 milligrams – about four or five cups of coffee. The FDA also found that toxic effects, such as seizures, have been reported after consuming around 1,200 milligrams of caffeine.

However, one shot of espresso at Starbucks contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, per Consumer Reports. This means that the customer’s daily coffee order of 20 shots is more than three times the FDA’s recommended caffeine consumption.

Stephanie’s video, which received more than 580k views, sparked both questions and concerns for the customer’s health in the comments section.

“Is she ok?” one person asked, while another said: “Isn’t that, like, lethal?”

“Meanwhile I’m having a panic attack after a large coffee,” a third person commented.

However, many users hypothesised that the customer was a nurse, considering nurses work long hours and the order was placed at 5.30am.

“I promise you she is a nurse,” said one user. Others questioned whether she splits the 20 espresso shots among her coworkers, but Stephanie confirmed that she orders the drink all in one cup and “tastes it right in front of me,” she said.

“So curious to see her,” one person wrote, to which someone else jokingly replied: “You can’t, she moves too fast.”