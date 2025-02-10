How to get free Starbucks coffee on Monday after the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While only one team can take home the championship title at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, everyone can take home a free Starbucks the following Monday.

As part of a new “Starbucks Monday” promotion, the coffee conglomerate will be offering free coffee to all rewards members after the highly anticipated match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The company announced on Wednesday that eligible customers can stop into any Starbucks location across the country for a tall hot or iced coffee on the house.

“With the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9, many Americans will spend the day going big – which may lead to a long Monday,” Starbucks said in its press release.

“If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the order ahead feature in the app,” the statement continued. “Or let your barista know you’re redeeming your Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in the store or in the drive-thru.”

Anyone who isn’t already part of the Starbucks rewards program can sign up to become a member by 11:59 p.m. PST on February 9 to redeem the coupon in the Starbucks app and in store.

Starbucks will offer free coffee to rewards members the day after Super Bowl LIX ( Getty )

People can also sign up on February 10 and still receive a free drink if they speak with any barista on the day.

Starbucks’ Monday special comes just a few days after the company reported “better-than-expected” sales in its first fiscal quarter after global store sales dropped four percent in the last year.

CEO Brian Niccol attributed the positive results to the company’s “Back to Starbucks” plan chock-full of customer-driven changes such as the decision to stop charging for non-dairy milk and to cut the menu back by 30 percent.

“We believe this is the fundamental change in strategy needed to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand and return the business to sustainable, long-term growth,” Niccol said in the Starbucks Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Results report.

Rachel Ruggeri, Starbucks’ CFO, added: “We are encouraged by our Q1 results, which demonstrated the effectiveness of our 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, evidenced by our top-line trend.”

Niccol has also already implemented other changes to help solve the company’s financial woes including the return of the self-service condiments bar, offering new ceramic mugs for patrons wanting to sit and enjoy their drinks, as well as free refills on coffee and tea for anyone in-store.