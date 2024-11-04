Starbucks brings back retro touch with hand-written names on cups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Starbucks is bringing back a nostalgic component of its coffee service to grow its returning customer base.

Last week, Brian Niccol, the CEO of the coffee conglomerate, announced that Starbucks baristas would once again write customers’ names in Sharpie on their cups. The idea is to emulate the community feel of smaller coffeehouses by incorporating a “human touch.”

In recent years, most Starbucks customers would receive their coffee or drink order with a printed name ticket.

Written names were a fixture of the coffee chain for years as customers would often share misspellings of their names on social media. Over the years, former employees have admitted to misspelling customers’ names intentionally as a marketing tool as people are more likely to take a photo of their cup with a mistake on it.

Niccol estimated that the company needed to track down “something like close to 200,000 Sharpies. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just going to the Staples and picking up some Sharpies,” he told CNBC.

The news comes as Starbucks announces a slew of store updates including the return of self-service sugar and condiments and no more milk alternative fees.

Starbucks baristas will once again write your name on your cup with a Sharpie pen ( PA Archive )

Before the 2020 pandemic, Starbucks allowed customers to grab sugar and cream packets themselves. However, when Covid-19 forced patrons to wait outside for their orders, the company packaged the condiments for them.

“Our customers are asking for it, and our baristas are saying it would help them,” Niccol said about the return of self-service stations.

As for why Starbucks needs to boost customer morale, Niccol said global sales dropped by seven percent at stores open for at least a year while customer transactions decreased by eight percent.

Niccol confessed these “financial results were very disappointing.” He added: “It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers and return to growth.”

Last week, Starbucks announced customers would no longer have to pay extra if they want soy, oat, almond, or coconut milk with their drinks. According to the company estimate, this change will ensure customers are paying about 10 percent less than they would when there was a charge for plant-based milk.

What’s more, Niccol said Starbucks would be cutting back promotional discounts offered to Starbucks rewards customers to help increase full-price sales.