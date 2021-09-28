Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis feels ‘lost’ after miscarriage

Stephanie Davis has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her second child.

The former Hollyoaks star shared the news on Instagram in an emotional post after going “quiet” on the social media platform for a week.

The 28-year-old said that she and her partner, Oliver Tasker, a Liverpool cycle shop worker, had “wanted to wait till the 12 weeks safety mark” before announcing the news publicly, but began experiencing “pains” and was admitted to hospital where they were told the sad news.

The actor posted a previously unseen video montage which showed her taking pregnancy tests until finally getting a positive one.

Davis goes on to surprise Oliver with the happy news, even presenting him with a pair of baby boots.

The couple, who have a four-year-old son, Caben-Albi, can then be seen embracing and kissing.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, she writes: “Didn’t know if to post this or not just felt so lost recently”, before revealing that she had recently discovered she was pregnant.

The actor said that she and her partner only told close friends and family “even thought I thought of course it would all be fine”, she wrote.

“I was so happy,” she added.

“Unfortunately I started getting pains and was under the hospital were they were keeping a close eye on on me. Scans and lots of bloods later I had the dreaded phone call of the hospital saying that my levels were dropping drastically, and sadly my pregnancy is no more. Then it was just the waiting game to start bleeding and loose (sic) what I dreamt about and was so happy about.

“I finally thought I had my happy ending,” she admitted.

Davis said that she did not think she would have the “strength” to go through a second pregnancy after “a horrific, traumatic time” with her first child, but that she felt she had healed and was excited at the prospect of extending their family.

“I feel all over the place right now and know I was early but it still hurts. I seen my whole future ahead of me and had my hand on my stomach every day. Just feel so lost right now and my hormones are understandably all over the place. I know one day I’ll get my happy ending but for now I just have to get through this,” she finished.

According to the NHS, around one in every eight pregnancies end in miscarriage for those who know they are pregnant.

SNP MP Angela Crawley has called on the government to give people the legal right to take three days paid leave if they experience a miscarriage before a pregnancy reaches 24 weeks.

The Lanark & Hamilton East MP said that, under the current rules, many have to resort to taking sick pay or unpaid leave after experiencing this loss rather than receiving formal miscarriage leave.

The push, which has received widespread support, is set to have its first full debate in Parliament in December.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.