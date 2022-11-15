Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Jobs’ battered Birkenstocks set new world record

Accompanied with an NFT of the sandals, the lot set a new world record for highest-selling price for a pair of sandals sold at auction

Dean Murray
Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:28
Comments
(AP)

A well-worn pair of Apple icon Steve Jobs’ sandals have sold for a staggering £183,636 ($218,750).

The tech legend’s personally owned and worn brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizonas fetched seven times their original estimate of £50,368 ($60,000).

Accompanied with an NFT of the sandals, the lot set a new world record for highest-selling price for a pair of sandals sold at auction.

Those Birkenstocks were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs.

Recommended

The American entrepreneur and pioneer reportedly wore them during pivotal moments in Apple’s history.

According to Julien’s Auctions, Jobs hatched the beginnings of the Apple computer in 1976 in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals.

In an interview with Vogue titled “Apple Meets Birkenstock”, Jobs ex-partner Chrisann Brennan said: “The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform.

“The great thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning.”

The lot was sold at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and online with thousands of bidders, fans and collectors from around the world participating.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in