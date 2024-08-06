Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve reveals she’s dating British Olympian Harry Charles

Support truly

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve has revealed that she’s dating British Olympian Harry Charles.

The 26-year-old model hard launched her relationship in a recent Instagram post, which featured her equestrian boyfriend, Charles, after he won big at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the team jumping competition on August 2, Charles and his teammates, Ben Masher and Scott Brash, took home the gold.

In her Instagram video, Charles celebrated his win after the competition, as he could be seen running over a fence and towards his girlfriend. The footage then showed the pair sharing a hug and a kiss.

Jobs continued to praise her partner in the caption, writing: “TEAM GOLD!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love !!!!” along with a gold medal emoji.

In response, Charles quipped about Jobs being another significant part of his life, as he sweetly wrote: “Two gold medals now !!” along with a red heart emoji.

The athlete, who’s representing Great Britain, celebrated the win in his own Instagram post, which included a photo of him posing with his family and Jobs. After expressing his gratitude for his horse, Romeo, in the competition, he also praised his family and teammates for their support.

“To my super-groom and Romeo’s best friend @georgiaemily_94, all the team back home at @heathcroft_farm and to my dad, family and best friends who made the trip over to Paris - to win an Olympic gold medal surrounded by all of you made it 10 times sweeter,” he wrote in the caption. “You saw me up on the podium, but as you all know it takes a village !”

In the comments, Jobs sweetly responded: “Love love love you !!!”

Charles announced on Instagram on August 6 that he will not be competing in the individual jumping final – which was this morning in Paris – because his horse was not fit for the event.

“Unfortunately me and Romeo will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110 percent that he has been the whole games, so we are not taking any risks,” he wrote in the caption. “Maybe I’m a little disappointed but honestly not really ! He has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams, we’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and more importantly a happy Romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me !”

After his big win on August 2, Charles opened up about being inspired by his equestrian father, Peter Charles, who won an Olympic gold medal for Team GB in 2012. Speaking to reporters on Friday in Paris, he shared the words of wisdom he got from his father before the team jumping event.

“Before the competition, my dad said to enjoy it, whatever you do. You’ve worked hard to get here. And after he said, ‘Enjoy it, enjoy every minute of that ceremony, this will probably be the best moment of your life,’” he said.

open image in gallery Harry Charles and horse Romeo 88 of Team Great Britain at Jumping Team Final in Paris Olympics on August 2 ( Getty Images )

Charles also shared that when he was 13 and first saw his father win the gold, that’s when he decided to leave his then-growing golfing career behind.

“It was probably that moment that I realized. My dad wanted me to be a golfer, so I was playing a lot of golf and riding a few ponies at the same time,” he explained. “I realized I was a lot better at riding a horse than swinging a golf club. So that was definitely the most pivotal moment.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of the late Steve Jobs, Eve, is also an accomplished equestrian, with Horse Sport reporting that she ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019. According to her profile by the United States Equestrian Federation, she also earned the Martha Jolicoeur Leading Lady Rider Award in 2019, “following a second-place performance in the $209,000 Lugano Diamonds Grand Prix CSIO4.”

Along with the Stanford University alum, the late Apple founder and his wife, Lauren Powell-Jobs, had two other children: Reed, 32, and Erin, 28. Steve Jobs also shared his 46-year-old daughter, writer Lisa Brennan-Jobs, with his ex, Chrisann Brennan.